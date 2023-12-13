MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU women’s basketball team has a pair of contests remaining in its five-game homestand, but Big 12 Conference play awaits on the other side.

Currently, six Big 12 teams remain unbeaten. One of them is Mark Kellogg’s squad, which has racked up nine-consecutive wins to open the 2023 campaign. While WVU has piled up some commanding performances over the last month, there’s still room for growth.

“We are nowhere near a polished product yet,” Kellogg said. “What I like is we are competing and playing. We play hard. We have good energy when we play. They enjoy playing the game so they play with a joy because of that. That’s the stuff you got to make sure you are doing and that is going to cover up mistakes, and we’re going to make mistakes.”

The Mountaineers have dominated the nonconference portion of their schedule, which includes a top-25 win over Penn State. Only two games have been decided by nine points or fewer, while Sunday’s win was the largest margin of victory this season.

There’s a good chance they enter conference play with an 11-0 mark. Wright State (6-4) and Niagara (3-6) are the two games remaining before a trip to Lawrence, Kansas, on Dec. 30. Regardless of the opponent, there is “quite a bit” Kellogg is looking to tune up before then.

“We’ve got to really focus and hone in on rebounding,” he said. “We’ve known that. We are doing okay right now, but Big 12 play is going to be completely different. [We are] still learning to play in the half court when we don’t turn people over because that is going to come to when you play against Big 12 guards. We aren’t going to turn them over at the rate we are turning some people over now. Really those are the two that stick out.”

Starting with the former, WVU currently is No. 12 in the conference in combined team rebounds with an average of 36 per game. For comparison, Oklahoma leads the league with 47.7 boards per contest. The Mountaineers saw a season-high 47 rebounds in the win over Delaware State. Most of their production in that category has come on the defensive end with 24.9 per game, but that’s still near the bottom of the Big 12.

Scoring-defense is an area West Virginia is outperforming all other conference opponents, and WVU is inside the top 10 nationally in that category. The Mountaineers are also one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers. They have forced 21 or more in eight-of-nine games with a season-high 31 against St. Bonaventure. They also lead the league with 133 steals, and they are No. 2 in Big 12 with an average of 14.78 steals per game.

“Our turnovers get a little high. We may turn it over a little more than average just because of how fast we play but we are getting a little careless with the ball a little too much for my flavor at times,” Kellogg added.

Another area with which the head coach isn’t satisfied is the production from the charity stripe. WVU is near the bottom of the league in that category at 67%.

Now, the lopsided wins over Youngstown State and Delaware State aren’t lost on Kellogg, but he believes his team does have a large enough sample size of quality opponents that will prepare the Mountaineers for Big 12 play.

“Penn State helped with that,” he said. “I know Pitt isn’t having a crazy good year but we got to go on the road in a rivalry-type game. We got to sense it and feel it a little there. There was the George Washington game there in Puerto Rico. It was just a close, tighter game so we got to go through that which I would assume obviously in the Big 12 you are going to have tighter games. in the 4th quarter. Those last possessions are going to be important.”

WVU continues its stretch at the Coliseum on Monday morning against Wright State for the Education Day game. Tip-off is set for 10 a.m. ET.