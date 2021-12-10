Gold and Blue Nation
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Kent State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WVU head coach Bob Huggins vs. Radford (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s hoops has some momentum after taking its first ranked win of the season over No. 15 UConn on Wednesday — next, they host Kent State at the WVU Coliseum.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:

Kent State at West Virginia game information

  • Date: Dec. 12, 2021
  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • Where to watch on TV: ESPN2
  • Where to stream: WatchESPN
  • Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network
  • All-time series: Even at 1-1 since 2004
  • Last meeting: Kent State defeated West Virginia 70-60 at the WVU Coliseum on Nov. 15, 2011
  • Matchup preview:

WVU has won five straight, capping off the streak with the squad’s first win over a ranked opponent this season when it defeated No. 15 UConn on Wednesday. Now, the Mountaineers return to face one of their last three non-power conference opponents of the season when they host Kent State.

The Golden Flashes got back in the win column on Thursday when they took down Detroit Mercy at home. They are 5-3 on the season, and have won three of their last five. Led by the double-digit scoring guard trio of Sincere Carry, Malique Jacobs and Giovanni Santiago, Kent State has “flashed” the ability to shoot the ball as Santiago leads the team at a 46.5-percent three-point clip.

Kent State has the tough job of slowing down WVU guard Taz Sherman, who has scored more than 20 points in three of WVU’s last four games. He, along with guard Sean McNeil, were the offensive muscle for WVU’s win over UConn, combining for 39 of WVU’s 56 points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS