Keys to the Game: Finding consistency, minimizing mistakes both musts vs. Baylor

With just one game left in the first half of their season, WVU sits at just 2-3, with only one win against an FBS school. A win over Baylor would send the Mountaineers into their bye week on a high with an opportunity to turn things around in the second half of the season.

To do that, they first have to find a way to be more consistent on offense. A week ago, I said they had to improve their second-half scoring — well, in their loss to Texas Tech they scored in the second half, but unfortunately they didn’t score at all in the first half. The offense has struggled to find any consistency all season, whether it’s in the run game or the pass game. Mental mistakes, penalties and turnovers also continue to plague the offense and take them out positive positions. Plus, Jarret Doege will need to be careful with the football this week, as the Bears lead the Big 12 with seven interceptions.

Baylor lost for the first time last week at Oklahoma State, however they already own a win over then-14th ranked Iowa State and are 2-1 in Big 12 play. The Bears have been good about not beating themselves — they are the least-penalized team in the conference and their quarterback Gerry Bohanon has not thrown an interception in five games this season. The Mountaineer defense will need to rise up against the Bears rushing attack, as they rank second the conference averaging nearly 240 yards a game on the ground. The WVU defense has done well against the run they rank third in the conference allowing 87 yards a game on the ground.

The Mountaineers won this game in double-overtime a year ago in Morgantown and have won four of the last five in the series. The Mountaineers are just 1-3 all-time in Waco.