Keys to the Game: Mountaineers need second half points

WVU looks to move on following their near miss at Oklahoma as they host Texas Tech. Hopefully there isn’t a negative hangover for the ‘Eers — they can’t allow that loss to affect the rest of their season, after they went toe-to-toe with the team that has won six straight conference championships.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t things to work on, of course. First, the Mountaineers have to fix their second half scoring. In their three games against FBS teams, they have scored a combined nine points in the second half — all on three field goals from Casey Legg. That, in part, cost them the Maryland and Oklahoma games, and they had to survive a comeback effort from Virginia Tech.

To be successful going forward, the Mountaineers also have to cut out the self-inflicted wounds. Turnovers against Maryland and Virginia Tech, then a false start on the 1 yard line and a botched snap against the Sooners that took them out of at least field goal territory. A year ago, it was a late fumble by Sam James that turned into a scoop and score for Texas Tech and the win.

This weekend could be an opportunity for the Mountaineer offense to break out. The Red Raiders gave up 335 yards on the ground and 304 in the air in their 70-35 loss to Texas. In last week’s loss, the Mountaineers had just 47 yards on the ground, averaging just 1.6 yards per attempt. The Mountaineers are currently last in the Big 12 in rushing averaging just 116 yards per game, Tech allows 125 yards per game on the ground.

WVU is riding a 7 game home winning streak entering Saturday’s game. By the way, the winner in every meeting since 2012 has scored at least 31 points.