MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU head football coach Neal Brown announced Monday that safety Keyshawn Cobb will miss the rest of this season after he receives surgery this week to address an undisclosed injury.

Cobb – a senior who transferred from Buffalo this offseason – played in the Penn State game and registered two tackles against Duquesne before suffering the injury. He joins fellow defensive back Montre Miller on the list of WVU players who will not play again this season due to injury.

In his one season with Buffalo, the junior safety racked up 66 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, forced three fumbles and recovered another. He also recorded one interception, which he returned 26 yards for a touchdown against Ohio last November.

Before his stint in Buffalo, he played two seasons at Northeast Mississippi CC.

Whereas Miller will have to file a waiver for a medical redshirt to obtain another year of eligibility, Cobb has never used a redshirt, so the senior will be eligible to play next year.

Defensive back Marcis Floyd took reps at free safety behind starter Aubrey Burks against Texas Tech Saturday.