West Virginia football’s homecoming matchup against nationally ranked TCU will begin at noon ET on Saturday, October 29. The game will also be televised on ESPN.

The Big 12 Conference announced the start time and TV network for the game late Saturday night.

West Virginia will enter the contest having lost two of its last three contests by a combined 56 points. The Mountaineers were most recently defeated handedly by Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Texas Christian, meanwhile, erased an 18-point deficit by scoring 28 unanswered points to stay undefeated.

The Mountaineers have won each of the last four meetings, overall, against the Horned Frogs, and have won each of the last three contests played in Morgantown between the two programs.