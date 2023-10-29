A start time and television network partner for West Virginia football’s Nov. 4 contest against BYU was announced Saturday night.

The Mountaineers (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) and Cougars (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) will square off at 7 p.m. ET at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1.

Chuck Howley’s No. 66 will be retired during the game. Legendary head coach Don Nehlen will join Howley on the façade of the Diversified Energy Terrace two weeks later when Nehlen is immortalized at Mountaineer Field.

West Virginia is coming off a 41-28 road victory over UCF on Saturday. Garrett Greene tallied three total touchdowns in his return to his native Sunshine State, and the Mountaineers eclipsed 400 total yards of offense against the Knights.

BYU, meanwhile, has lost two of its last three contests, most recently on Saturday to No. 7 Texas. The final score was 35-6. The Cougars were held to 95 rushing yards and were just 2 of 13 on third-down attempts.

The upcoming matchup between BYU and WVU will mark just the second-ever meeting between the two programs, and the first as members of the Big 12 Conference. West Virginia defeated BYU, 35-32, in the only other meeting, which was played at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland in 2016.

Saturday is West Virginia’s Military Appreciation game, as well as the annual True Blue game.