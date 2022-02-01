Gold and Blue Nation
KK Deans to miss remainder of season

Star WVU women's basketball guard has a knee injury

Kirsten “KK” Deans drives in the first half against Texas Tech on Jan. 12, 2022. Her Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders 64-53 at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey has announced that junior guard KK Deans will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season due to a knee injury.

Deans has played in and started each of the first 18 games for WVU this season. During that stretch, she averaged a team-best 14.5 points per game and led the Mountaineers in scoring 10 times. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native also tallied three 20-point games this year and tallied at least 10 points in 15 of her 18 games played in 2021-22.

WVU (10-8, 3-5) returns to action Wednesday at TCU. The game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

