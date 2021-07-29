Knicks select McBride in second round

Miles McBride, the WVU guard known for his leadership, steady shot-making and consistent play, has become the latest Mountaineer selected in the NBA Draft.

The native of Cincinnati, Ohio, became the first Mountaineer selected in the draft since Jevon Carter in 2018 when the New York Knicks chose him with the No. 36 overall pick Thursday night.

Despite numerous projections ranking him as a first round talent, McBride slipped into the second round.

Only six Mountaineers have been selected in the first round of the draft. Joe Alexander is the most recent first round pick, going No. 8 overall to the Bucks 13 years ago. The other top Mountaineer draftees are Mark Workman (1952), Hot Rod Hundley (1957), Jerry West (1960), Rod Thorn (1963) and Ron Williams (1968).

McBride led West Virginia in scoring last season with 15.9 points per game, which tied him for fourth in scoring average in the Big 12 Conference. He also led the Mountaineer roster in assists (140) and steals (55).

McBride also logged at least 30 points, six rebounds and six assists in multiple contests last season. Only Hudley and West have accomplished the same feat in a WVU uniform.