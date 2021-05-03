Kolb named Master Strength and Conditioning Coach by CSCCA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning Tanner Kolb will be named a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa), as announced by the CSCCa on Monday.

The honor is the highest given in the strength and conditioning coaching profession, and Kolb is among seven collegiate strength and conditioning coaches to receive the honor this year. He will be presented with the blue MSCC jacket by Master Strength and Conditioning Coach Gary Calcagno, of Oklahoma State University, during the association’s annual national conference on Thursday, May 6, in Fort Worth, Texas.

“This is an incredible honor for Tanner,” CSCCa Chief Executive Officer, Scott Bennett, said. “Being named a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach signifies a commitment to the student-athlete, the West Virginia University athletics programs and the strength and conditioning profession. We are honored to have Coach Kolb as a member of our association and to have him join the ranks of the Master Strength and Conditioning Coaches. He is truly a model of an outstanding strength and conditioning professional.”

Kolb, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, joined the Mountaineer athletic staff in August 2012, and was named Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning in December 2017. He handles the strength and conditioning responsibilities for rifle, men’s soccer and wrestling. Prior to joining the staff at WVU, he spent one year at East Carolina as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, where he designed and implemented specific programs for baseball, volleyball and tennis, as well as assisting with football.

Kolb earned a bachelor’s degree in sports and exercise science from Messiah College in 2003, where he served as a three-year captain for the wrestling squad. He earned a master’s degree in applied exercise physiology education at Oklahoma State in 2007. Kolb has had his works published in numerous industry-associated publications, including The Sport Journal, Journal of Applied Ergonomics and Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.

In order to receive this certification and corresponding title of distinction, an individual must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree, be a currently practicing, full-time strength & conditioning coach of a collegiate or professional athletic team, hold current membership in the CSCCa and be in good standing, hold the CSCCa Certification of SCCC (Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified) and have a minimum of 12 years of experience as a full-time strength and conditioning coach of a collegiate and/or professional athletic team.