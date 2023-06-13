The former WVU linebacker had previous stints in Chicago, Las Vegas and Atlanta

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Another former Mountaineer will have a shot at cracking the roster of the local NFL team.

Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski joins long snapper Rex Sunahara as former Mountaineers to receive a tryout for the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer. Sunahara did not sign a contract. Former WVU safety Kenny Robinson is on Pittsburgh’s 90-man roster.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound Bethel Park-native (PA) played in 57 games and made 22 starts over four seasons with the Chicago Bears after they selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Upon the expiration of his contract in Chicago, he signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was released after two seasons and spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Falcons, mainly on the inactive list or participating on special teams.

He played four full seasons at WVU from 2012-2015 after taking a redshirt in 2011. He finished his collegiate career with 303 tackles (205 solo), 18 tackles-for-loss and six interceptions. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he led the program in tackles and tackles-for-loss. As a sophomore, he earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors.