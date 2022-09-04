The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team used an 89th-minute goal to earn a 1-0 win over No. 25 Samford in a neutral-site contest at Auburn Soccer Complex in Auburn, Alabama, on Sunday afternoon.

The Mountaineers (3-1-2) once again struggled to find the back of the net for much of the match, but fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla’s last-minute tally proved to be the difference. Classmate Jordan Brewster took a free kick from the left of the 18’ after sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran drew a foul in the attacking third. Brewster sent in a good strike and found the head of Segalla for the score.

Segalla’s tally was her first of the campaign and the 17th goal of her career, while the game-winning strike was the eighth game-winner of her career. Brewster also secured her first points of the season, notching her 11th career helper.

Despite the end result, the final stats showed a very even contest. WVU just edged Samford, 13-11, in shots, and the two squads notched four shots on goal apiece. In corner kicks, West Virginia narrowly led Samford, 4-3, while the Bulldogs were whistled for nine offsides.

Four Mountaineers led the offense with a pair of shots each, while senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey was called upon to make four saves. Massey and the defense notched their fourth shutout of the campaign, as well as their third in a row.

Sunday’s win over No. 25 Samford marked West Virginia’s first win over a ranked opponent since topping No. 10 Virginia, 1-0, on April 3, 2021. Additionally, it was the team’s first neutral-site ranked victory since defeating No. 9 Baylor, 3-0, on Nov. 4, 2018, to capture the 2018 Big 12 Championship crown.

Samford and West Virginia met on the pitch for the first time in program history on Sunday, as WVU now claims a 1-0 lead in the series. The Bulldog’s became WVU 118th different opponent all time.

The Mountaineers now return home to host Clemson on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. The contest, tabbed for 7 p.m. ET, is Defend Dlesk Fan Appreciation Night, and fans will have opportunities to win raffle prizes throughout the match.