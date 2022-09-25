MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first four weeks of the college football season are in the books.

West Virginia has responded with back-to-back victories in dominant fashion, after starting the year with a pair of losses, to even up its overall record.

Week 4 also saw a pair of nationally ranked Big 12 teams get upset by unranked conference foes.

Here is a look at the Big 12 standings after all but two teams have played one conference game, and league play ramps up for the rest of this season.

TEAM CONF. RECORD OVR. RECORD STREAK Kansas 1-0 4-0 W4 No. 16 Baylor 1-0 3-1 W2 No. 25 Kansas State 1-0 3-1 W1 Texas Tech 1-0 3-1 W1 No. 9 Oklahoma State 0-0 3-0 W3 TCU 0-0 3-0 W3 Iowa State 0-1 3-1 L1 No. 18 Oklahoma 0-1 3-1 L1 Texas 0-1 2-2 L1 West Virginia 0-1 2-2 W2 Big 12 Conference football standings as of Sept. 25, 2022

All 10 teams in the Big 12 will play against league opponents in Week 5. And the first week of complete intra-conference play provides some exciting matchups.

West Virginia at Texas – 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

The Mountaineers have won two-straight games by a combined score of 98-17. That includes Thursday night’s dominant road victory over Virginia Tech in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy.

Texas, meanwhile, has dropped out of the AP Top 25 rankings after falling on the road, in overtime, to Texas Tech Saturday. The Longhorns have lost two of their last three games, and have played each of the previous two with backup QB Hudson Card running the offense.

This Saturday’s Big 12 slate will conclude with a WVU-Texas battle in primetime.

No. 18 Oklahoma at TCU – Noon ET (ABC)

Another Top 25 team that lost in Week 4, Oklahoma committed 11 penalties and was outdone by Kansas State in Norman. Brent Venables suffered his first loss as the Sooners’ head coach.

TCU, however, has yet to lose under Sonny Dykes, who is in his first year with the program. The Horned Frogs are coming off an eight-point win over SMU.

Texas Tech at No. 25 Kansas State – Noon ET (Big 12 Now/ESPN+)

It seems fitting that the two teams who knocked off nationally ranked schools in Week 4 will meet on the gridiron in Week 5.

After stumbling against Tulane the week prior, Adrian Martinez and Kansas State bounced back in a big way as they continue to be a thorn in the side of Oklahoma. The K-State QB passed for 234 yards and a score while rushing for 148 yards and four touchdowns against the Sooners.

Texas Tech has faced three-straight Top 25 opponents, and that stretch will continue against the now nationally ranked Wildcats. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) gives Kansas State a 68.8 percent chance of coming out of Week 5 with a victory.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor – 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX Sports)

A rematch of last year’s Big 12 title game, Baylor enters the contest coming off a road win over Iowa State, while Oklahoma State was idle last week.

Baylor’s defense held Iowa State to 68 rushing yards on the day. Oklahoma State has yet to play a game decided by fewer than 14 points, but begins a stretch in its schedule that forces the Cowboys to play four of their next six games on the road.

This is the Big 12’s only ranked-vs.-ranked matchup of weekend, and one of five across the country in all of Week 5.

Iowa State at Kansas – 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Despite their storybook start to this season, the Kansas Jayhawks still find themselves on the outside of the AP Top 25 rankings. Kansas has not been featured in the Top 25 since 2009.

Kansas rushed for more than 200 yards in its win over previously unbeaten Duke on Saturday.

Iowa State already has one conference loss, but has the opportunity to silence one of the biggest surprise stories in college football this season.