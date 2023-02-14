Hall of fame head coach Bob Huggins yells at his players during a timeout. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

According to the latest NCAA Tournament projections from ESPN, WVU hoops is back on the bubble.

As recently as Friday, the Mountaineers had moved off the bubble and onto the No. 9-line after going 4-1 during a five-game span. But Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi moved the Mountaineers back to a No. 10-seed in his latest tournament forecast.

West Virginia’s standing in those projections took a hit this week after losing two games in three days against ranked Big 12 opponents. The Mountaineers fell 94-60 to No. 5 Texas Saturday, and then lost 79-67 to No. 9 Baylor Monday.

Lunardi lists the Mountaineers in the “last four byes” category.

Eight Big 12 teams are included in Tuesday’s projection for the field of 68. Of note, Oklahoma State has moved up to a No. 8-seed, while WVU is the only Big 12 team considered to be on the bubble.

Meanwhile, Bob Huggins’ team still sits at No. 25 in the NCAA NET rankings. The tournament selection committee will heavily factor that evaluation tool into the selection process in March.

As of Tuesday morning, West Virginia was one of seven Big 12 teams ranked in the top 25 in the NET, and one of eight ranked in the top 30.

WVU (15-11, 4-9) has five games left in its regular season schedule. Three of those games will be played at the Coliseum, where the Mountaineers are 11-3. Wins in those remaining home games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Kansas State would guarantee them at least 18 overall wins and seven Big 12 wins.

The Mountaineers begin a two-game homestand Saturday at noon against Texas Tech.