MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Once again, West Virginia (39-13, 15-6 Big 12) is projected to host a regional after another strong week on the diamond.

The latest offering from Baseball America places the Mountaineers as the No. 7 national seed, while D1Baseball has WVU as the No. 6 seed. The top-16 seeds host a regional, while the top-eight remaining seeds after the Regional round host the Super Regionals. In these scenarios, WVU would have the chance to host both rounds, should they advance.

Baseball America’s latest projection for a Morgantown Regional includes Oregon State, Texas State and Kent State. in 2019, Oregon State took two-of-three games and outscored the Mountaineers 13-6 in Corvallis. WVU also faced Kent State five times in 2019 and 2020 combined, going undefeated and outscoring the Golden Flashes 39-16. West Virginia and Texas State are still yet to meet.

The Mountaineers are one spot lower at No. 7 in the D1Baseball projection, which is the same slot the Mountaineers occupied in last week’s edition. The following teams are also slotted in the Morgantown Regional: Tennessee, Notre Dame and Rider. Tennessee last made the College World Series in 2021, and they hosted a Super Regional last year. Notre Dame made a CWS appearance in Omaha last season.

WVU beat Rider 5-4 in an extra-inning thriller in 2022 at Monongalia County Ballpark. The Mountaineers have not faced Tennessee since 2009, and they have not met with Notre Dame since 2011 when the Fighting Irish bounced WVU from the Big East Tournament.

WVU most recently hosted an NCAA Regional in 2019, but failed to advance to the Super Regional round. It also reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017.

The Mountaineers have a chance to claim the regular season Big 12 title this weekend when they travel to Austin for a three-game series against Texas to close the regular season.