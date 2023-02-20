MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia had its bubble deflated with Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech. While the Mountaineers’ bubble has not burst yet, it could pop before season’s end, according to the latest NCAA Tournament projections.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has WVU as one of the teams in the “Last Four In” category, meaning that as of Monday afternoon, the Mountaineers are expected to claim one of the final at-large bids to the national postseason tournament.

The Mountaineers suffered a significant blow to their NET rating with its loss to TTU. WVU fell nine spots to No. 32 in the metric, and suffered its first non-Quad 1 loss. Bob Huggins’ team is 5-11 against Quad 1 teams this year.

West Virginia dropped 13 spots to No. 52 in RPI, according to WarrenNolan.com, though it still ranks No. 26 in the country in the KenPom ratings. WVU checks in at 30th in Division I in BPI, according to ESPN, down seven spots from where it entered play on Saturday.

Huggins’ crew hosts Oklahoma State Monday at 7 p.m., and has just four games left in the regular season.

After the clash with the Cowboys, WVU will hit the road for a pair of games against nationally ranked teams, facing Kansas Saturday and Iowa State Monday. The Mountaineers have never won a game at Allen Fieldhouse, and Iowa State has only lost one home game this season.

According to ESPN’s forecast, eight of the 10 teams in the Big 12 are still in line for an NCAA Tournament berth.

If the Big 12 Tournament began today, the Mountaineers would be the ninth seed in the bracket and face Texas Tech in the opening round.