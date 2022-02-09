Leddie Brown receives NFL Combine invite

WVU running back Leddie Brown hugs the Mountaineer Mascot at his Senior Day ceremony before West Virginia’s win over Texas at Milan Puskar Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

Former WVU football running back Leddie Brown has received an invitation to the NFL Combine.

The NFL published a list of more than 300 invitees Wednesday. Brown is the only former Mountaineer expected to participate in the pre-draft event, which begins March 1 in Indianapolis.

After four stellar seasons at WVU, Brown concluded his collegiate career as one of the program’s best running backs. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons, becoming just the eighth player in WVU history to eclipse 1,000 yards in multiple seasons.

Brown rushed for 2,888 yards in his career, which ranks sixth in program history. He also rushed for 100 or more yards in a dozen games, which is tied for seventh in the program’s record book.

The 2022 NFL Draft begins April 28.