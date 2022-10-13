MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Night football is back at Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time since 2018 as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the Baylor Bears. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, and it will be shown on FOX Sports 1.

4TH QUARTER

FINAL: West Virginia holds on to take a 43-40 win over Baylor.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (43-40 – 0:33): Tony Mathis drives WVU inside the 10 yard line to set up an eventual go-ahead field goal. The Mountaineers drain Baylor of all their timeouts in the process.

FIELD GOAL BAYLOR (40-40 – 1:40): WVU holds Baylor without any gains on the drive, but the Bears still tie it up with a 44-yard field goal by John Mayers.

3:12: Another interception, but this time, Baylor gets the ball back. JT Daniels rolls out to his right and tries to squeeze a pass into traffic. It gets picked off by Dillon Doyle, Baylor starts on the WVU 28.

3:19: INTERCEPTION! Baylor was moving the ball down the field (with the help of a pass interference penalty), but it all gets stopped when Kyron Drones turns it over. Jared Bartlett gets a hand on the quarterback to force him to rush a pass into traffic that is intercepted by Aubrey Burks.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (40-37 – 7:05): WVU’s found treasure turns into gold as Tony Mathis Jr. scores from 34 yards out to cap off a six-play drive. The Mountaineers have their first lead of the game since the first quarter.

9:01: This game can’t get any more unpredictable. After WVU turns it over on downs at the Baylor 45, BU gets a pair of big runs for 20 and seven yards. Qualan Jones fumbles, though, and WVU recovers at its own 28. Aubrey Burks is credited with the strip, and Jasir Cox scooped it up. That is Cox’s second fumble recovery of the game.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (37-33 – 13:39): You don’t see this every day. Qualan Jones caps off a 74-yard drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown. Dante Stills, however, gets a hand on the extra point, and it is picked up by Jacolby Spells who returns it to give WVU two points. Instead of a seven-point lead, the Bears now have just a four-point lead.

3RD QUARTER

END 3Q: Baylor and West Virginia are tied at 31, and the Bears have the ball on the WVU 30 yard line to start the final quarter of regulation.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (31-31 – 1:42): The WVU run game is having no issues tonight. The Mountaineers have now run 26 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns after Justin Johnson Jr. dashes in for 19 yards. The 75-yard drive got a big boost through the air, especially on a 36-yard completion from Sam James that just perfectly thread the Baylor coverage.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (31-24 – 5:21): Drones finishes the drive off on fourth down, connecting with Hal Presley from two yards out.

6:30: Baylor is moving down the field with some more explosive plays, but the game comes to a brief pause after Andrew Wilson-Lamp hits a sliding Blake Shapen. The quarterback is very slow to get up and Wilson-Lamp is flagged for targeting. The penalty is confirmed after review, so Wilson-Lamp is ejected, while Baylor has a 1st and goal from the six yard line. Kyron Drones is in at quarterback for Baylor.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (24-24 – 10:19): All 10 of WVU’s plays on the first drive of the half go for positive yardage, including the 24-yard pass from JT Daniels to Kaden Prather to tie the game. Prather fights through contact and stays on his feet to make a clutch run for the equalizer.

West Virginia starts its drive at its own 25.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: Baylor takes a 24-17 lead over West Virginia into the locker room. WVU will receive to start the second half.

0:54: WVU goes three-and-out and flips the field to the Baylor 27 yard line. JT Daniels tries two passes to Kaden Prather in the short series, neither of which connect.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (24-17 – 1:14): Five plays, 75 yards. Shapen recovers after the hiccup and scores another explosive touchdown, this time to Craig Williams, who breaks a series of tackles to score from 39 yards out.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (17-17 – 2:41): Baylor cracks a big play to get in WVU territory, but it all gets washed away after Blake Shapen fumbles while rolling to his right. Jasir Cox picks it up and returns it 65 yards for the game-tying touchdown. Sean Martin is credited with the strip sack.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (17-10 – 4:22): WVU was in a prime position to get a touchdown back. The Mountaineers had driven 74 yards to the Bears’ one yard line, but a false start against Treylan Davis pushes them back to the six. WVU tries a crossing route on third down but is unsuccessful. Casey Legg converts from 23 yards out to get some points on the board.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (17-7 – 10:52): Three plays, three massive gains, and one touchdown. Shapen completes three straight passes for 14, 25 and 35 yards to score another touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (10-7 – 13:34): Baylor needs just five plays to score its first touchdown of the game on this drive. Blake Shapen opened the quarter with a 56-yard completion to Gavin Holmes, who breaks a tackle to put the Bears inside the five yard line. Two plays later, Ben Sims finds the end zone on an old school trap play from a yard out.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia holds a 7-3 lead after one quarter of play. Baylor has possession on its own 40 with a 1st-and-10 situation.

FIELD GOAL BAYLOR (7-3 – 4:23): Baylor chews exactly six minutes off the clock in a 14-play drive but only muster a 40-yard field goal from John Mayers. The Bears take a few shots at the end zone, including a double-pass trick play that goes over Drake Dabney’s head. Blake Shapen has completed three of his six attempts so far.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0 – 10:30): After forcing a Baylor three-and-out in the opening drive, WVU marches 65 down the field in eight plays to strike first. Tony Mathis Jr. is the scorer after making an impressive, improvised run from seven yards out. JT Daniels was a perfect 4-for-4 for 38 yards on the drive.

West Virginia has won the toss and deferred to the second half.