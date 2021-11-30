LIVE GAME LOG: Bellarmine (2-5) at WVU men’s basketball (5-1)

West Virginia men’s hoops looks for its sixth win of the season as it hosts Bellarmine at the WVU Coliseum. The action tips off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters:

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Bellarmine starters:

G Juston Betz

G Dylan Penn

G CJ Fleming

F Ethan Claycomb

F Curt Hopf

1ST HALF

Field goals: WVU 16-of-27 (20% 3PT), BEL 12-of-32 (16.6% 3PT)

Rebounds: WVU 18, BEL 14

Turnovers (points off): WVU 7 (2), BEL 4 (5)

HALF: The Mountaineers head to the locker room with a 37-30 lead over Bellarmine.

3:20 (WVU 30, BEL 23): West Virginia has found a bit of an offensive rhythm, making five of their last seven buckets. That coincides with a rough spell from the Knights, who have just two makes in seven tries — those two makes have come in their last two shots, however, and both are from guard Garrett Tipton.

6:53 (WVU 23, BEL 16): WVU’s bench has given the Mountaineers a spark, especially Pauly Paulicap. In just three minutes, the big man has added a block, an offensive rebound and a put-back bucket, helping boost WVU to a seven-point lead. Malik Curry has also chipped in on the offensive end, adding a nice lay-in off a ball screen and an elbow jumper.

11:39 (WVU 11, BEL 12): Huggs isn’t too happy. Osabuohien got just one minute on the floor before he was forced off with two fouls. WVU is also getting beaten on the glass, with four of Bellarmine’s points coming from a second chance.

14:06 (WVU 8, BEL 7): Sean McNeil got off to a hot start, making the game’s first two buckets. Bellarmine is in this one, though, after WVU’s Isaiah Cottrell got beat twice in a row by Curt Hopf for inside baskets. In response, Bob Huggins makes almost a full line change — he sends out Malik Curry, Kobe Johnson, Gabe Osabuohien and Dimon Carrigan, while only keeping Sean McNeil on the floor.

West Virginia wins the opening tipoff.