LIVE GAME LOG: No. 22 Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown (4) rushes for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

West Virginia is set to host its first ranked Big 12 opponent of the season in the 22nd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET

The Mountaineers are down two starters — tight end Mike O’Laughlin and cornerback Nicktroy Fortune. TJ Banks will slot in at O’Laughlin’s spot, while Charles Woods will get the start at corner after his big game at TCU.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

1ST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (14-7) – 4:29: Purdy goes deep on first down and finds Tarique Milton wide open as WVU blows a coverage — Milton walks into the end zone and the Cyclones take the lead from 68 yards out.

4:40: West Virginia goes three-and-out as the Mountaineers give Garrett Greene their first taste of the game. Brown takes the first down handoff for three yards, then Greene and Doege go for back-to-back incompletions to force the punt. ISU takes over on its own 32.

5:31: Iowa State goes three-and-out for the first time this game as the Mountaineers stuff Breece Hall. Brock Purdy nearly gets the first down on a third down scramble, but he slides just before the chains. Isaiah Esdale calls for the fair catch on WVU’s own 18.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7) – 7:05: Leddie Brown punches it in from two yards out to answer Hall’s score, capping off a 12-play, 75-yard drive for WVU. Jarret Doege gets a few big completions on that drive — one goes for 19 yards to Winston Wright on the opening play, then another gets the Mountaineers in the red zone as he finds TJ Banks for 17 yards.

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (7-0) – 11:39: It takes just three plays for Breece Hall to find the end zone. After a run and a pass call from Iowa State, hall takes it 70 yards to the house to get the Cyclones up early.

12:44: Jarret Doege opens the game with a 10-yard connection to Sam James for a first down. WVU opts for two straight hand-offs to Leddie Brown , which each go for 4 yards, but he gets stuffed on third down and WVU punts. Iowa State starts on its own 17.

West Virginia will start the contest with the ball.