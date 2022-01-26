LIVE GAME LOG: Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at WVU men’s hoops (13-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Sean McNeil shouts in excitement as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball hosts the Oklahoma Sooners at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Both teams enter this contest in the midst of some respective cold spells. WVU just completed possibly the toughest stretch of its season, facing three straight ranked opponents in Kansas, Baylor and Texas Tech and coming out without a single win. The Sooners might be even hungrier for a win, though, as they aim to snap a four-game losing streak.

At tip-off, Bob Huggins will reach yet another career milestone as he coaches in his 500th game at West Virginia.

Be sure to stop back here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Oklahoma starters

G Jordan Goldwire

G Umoja Gibson

G Jacob Groves

F Tanner Groves

F Jalen Hill

1ST HALF

West Virginia has won the opening tip. We are underway in Morgantown.