LIVE GAME LOG: Oklahoma State (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) at WVU men’s hoops (12-2, 1-1 Big 12)

Sean McNeil prepares to drive as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s hoops closes out its two-game home stand with a Big 12 Conference matchup against Oklahoma State. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Both teams enter this contest on the heels of their first league wins of the season, with the Mountaineers notching a comeback victory at home over Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys also won at home that day, upsetting No. 17 Texas in Stillwater.

Stop here for live updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Oklahoma State starters

G Avery Anderson III

G Bryce Williams

G Isaac Likekele

G Bryce Thompson

C Moussa Cisse

2ND HALF

15:41 (OSU 32, WVU 44): Osabuohien makes his free throw. That makes him 4-for-4 on the night — not bad for a guy who has made 43.3 percent from the stripe in his WVU career.

15:41 (OSU 32, WVU 43): Sean McNeil adds seven points to start the half, but Oklahoma State is matching the buckets so it’s still an 11-point lead. Right before the media timeout, though, Gabe Osabuohien reclaims his spot as the game’s leading scorer, notching an and-one layup — he’ll take the free throw after the break.

Oklahoma State starts the half with the ball.

1ST HALF

HALF: West Virginia takes a 34-23 halftime lead into the locker room over Oklahoma State.

3:55 (OSU 18, WVU 29): Yes, you’re reading this correctly: Gabe Osabuohien has the Mountaineer offense rolling, and the fans on their feet. He scored nine straight points for the Mountaineers as they get on a 17-6 run to swing in front by double digits. Osabuohien is the game’s leading scorer with nine points and four boards, while Taz Sherman has eight points and three assists.

8:50 (OSU 12, WVU 18): Oklahoma State calls timeout to try to cool an 8-0 run from WVU, punctuated by three-pointers from Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. In fact, that’s been on the tail-end of a 12-2 run from the Mountaineers, which has been aided by some strong rim defense from Pauly Paulicap.

15:46 (OSU 7, WVU 6): Jalen Bridges has all of WVU’s points right now, adding an and-one out of short break for Johnson’s injury. The Mountaineers are having trouble guarding the paint — two of the Cowboys’ buckets have come off dunks. On a positive note, Kedrian Johnson walked off on his own power, and is currently standing in Bob Huggins’s huddle.

17:00 (OSU 5, WVU 3): After the first two minutes go by without a score, Jalen Bridges opens the game up with a three-pointer. Bryce Williams then comes down on the other end to answer with a three of his own. A possession later, he adds a fast break dunk — but unfortunately for WVU, Kedrian Johnson is down after landing awkwardly while going for a rebound.

West Virginia wins the opening tip. We are underway at the WVU Coliseum.