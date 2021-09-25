LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (2-1) at No. 4 Oklahoma (3-0)

West Virginia football is opening its Big 12 Conference play against the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. The Mountaineers are coming off a massive win at home against the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies, and hope to continue its momentum into the league slate.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

4TH QUARTER

3RD QUARTER

END 3: West Virginia still holds the 13-10 lead, but Oklahoma has possession.

2:03: The Mountaineers are unable to convert on the extra opportunity, going three-and-out.

3:19: Once again, West Virginia’s situational defense comes up big. This time, the Mountaineers force a turnover on downs at the midfield line, stuffing the Sooners and giving the ball back to their offense.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (13-10) – 5:21: West Virginia is having no trouble moving the ball. The drive opens with a 9-yard rush on a jet sweep by Sam James, which sets up eventual connections from Doege to James and Winston Wright for 10 and 13 yards. Leddie Brown gets the Mountaineers in the red zone with a 20-yard rush, and WVU keeps on moving the ball forward, but a false start call against Parker Moorer kills the drive’s momentum. On third down and goal, WVU opts to throw it — Doege finds a wide-open Bryce Ford-Wheaton, but the pass is a bit high and goes through the hands of a leaping Ford-Wheaton. Legg makes the kick to put WVU up.

FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA (10-10) – 11:26: The Sooners fire on all cylinders to get the drive started, as Rattler connects with Mike Woods for two big gains early on. Once again, though, the Mountaineer defense comes up big when their backs are against the wall, holding OU to a field goal — even though the Sooners make it all the way to the Mountaineer 6.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: West Virginia leads No. 4 Oklahoma, 10-7. Sooners will get the ball to start the second half.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (10-7) – 0:00: West Virginia drives down the field behind the arm of Doege, which finds double-digit gains off connections with Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Winston Wright. The Mountaineers get the lead off a chip shot from Casey Legg.

2:16: The Mountaineers hold OU to a three-and-out, forcing the Sooners to punt. WVU has one last shot to take the lead before heading in the locker room for halftime, while Oklahoma fans boo star QB Spencer Rattler and chant for the backup.

3:27: West Virginia gets a big gain on a connection from Doege to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, but the drive ends there. The Mountaineers punt, and Tyler Sumpter pins the Sooners within their own 10.

8:30: After a couple of disappointing drives from either team, Oklahoma starts to move the ball with a couple of chunk plays of 11 and 7 yards, one through the air with Rattler and the other on the ground with Brooks. OU goes to the air again, but the Mountaineers snag their first pick of the season as Daryl Porter extends to tip it up for Jackie Matthews to snag it. WVU starts on its own 32.

13:03: Rattler completes the first throw of the drive for a first down, but the series stalls after WVU holds the Sooners to just five more yards. OU punts, and WVU’s Isaiah Esdale waves for a fair catch on the Mountaineers’ 9.

14:53: On the first play of the quarter, Doege drops back and throws his fourth interception of the season to Delarrin Turner-Yell, giving the Sooners the ball on their own 24.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia is moving the ball down the field, and has possession on the Oklahoma 49 to start the second quarter.

TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA (7-7) – 2:46: The Sooners answer in just over two minutes. WVU had OU stopped at a few different points in this drive, but like Brown, Lincoln Riley opts to go for it on a fourth down, which goes for a big play to Eric Gray. Spencer Rattler finds Austin Stogner from five yards out to end it on a touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0) – 5:53: West Virginia scores on the first drive. Neal Brown tries a little bit of everything on this one to make it go, and it does — Jarret Doege throws 6-of-8 for 38 yards, Leddie Brown gets a trio of carries, and there was even a converted fourth down — but ultimately, Garrett Greene punches it in on the final play of the drive for a score from just a few yards out.

West Virginia will start the game with the ball.