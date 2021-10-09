LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) at Baylor (4-1, 2-1 Big 12)

The West Virginia Mountaineers are on the road for their second road test of the Big 12 conference season as they head to Baylor to face the Bears.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the action in Waco unfolds.

3RD QUARTER

6:25: After a touchback, the Mountaineers pick up 25 quick yards in two plays to get to midfield. A sack, a false start, and another sack make sure that was all for naught, however, and WVU is forced to its fourth punt of the game.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (35-13) – 8:43: In four plays, Bohanon notches his fourth score through the air, and fifth total for the game. This time, he again finds Sims, who is wide open up the sideline for a 29-yard touchdown.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (28-13) – 9:17: WVU’s offense moves quite easily down the field, despite a pair of early penalties in the drive. Doege finds two big connections to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Winston Wright, and he uses his feet for a couple of decent runs. The drive gets a boost from a defensive holding penalty, but WVU again can’t find a touchdown from the red zone and are forced to kick a field goal. Good news for WVU — kicker Casey Legg is officially 10-of-10 on field goals so far this season.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: Baylor goes three-and-out to close out the half, giving WVU the ball on a touchback — but Doege gets one play off to just run the clock out and end the half. West Virginia will get the ball to start the third quarter.

2:44: The Mountaineers go three-and-out after Doege gets sacked on second down. The punt from Sumpter goes 48 yards, but that’s not quite enough to flip the field — Trestan Ebner gives the Bears the ball on their own 49.

4:09: After an early first down, the Mountaineers are able to hold the Bears in their own half of the field to force a punt. WVU is deep in its own territory, though, starting the drive on the nine.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (28-10) – 6:17: West Virginia drives 66 yards down the field into the red zone. The drive stalls as the Mountaineers struggle to complete some extra passes at the tail end of the drive, but they are able to walk away with some points as Casey Legg drills it from 29 yards out.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (28-7) – 9:52: Just five plays is all the Bears need to get in the end zone. Bohanon is having a heck of a day against the strugging WVU secondary, already racking up 262 yards and three touchdowns as he connects with Thornton for the duo’s second scoring completion. Thornton seems to lose control of the ball as he goes down, but the play is confirmed to be a touchdown. What’s worse for WVU, VanDarius Cowan makes a tough collision on Bohanon and is flagged for roughing the passer.

11:40: Garrett Greene gets his first action of the contest, taking the first snap 18 yards up the gut for a first down. He then completes a short pass to Sam James, but two subsequent incompletions force another Mountaineer punt. Baylor starts at its own 14.

13:04: WVU holds the Bears on this drive, which gets killed by a massive third down sack by Dante Stills. Baylor’s Isaac Power gives WVU the ball on the 25 after a touchback punt.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Baylor leads the Mountaineers 21-7, and have the ball on its own 45.

1:55: West Virginia gets held to a three-and-out, but the drive gets extended by a roughing the kicker penalty on fourth down. Still, the Mountaineers can’t do much with it — Winston Wright gets a big run on a jet sweep for a first down, but four plays later, Tyler Sumpter is back on the field punting to the Bears. Baylor takes over on its own 21.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (21-7) – 5:24: It takes just five plays for the Bears to turn the mistake into points — this drive was the Gerry Bohanon show, as he completed two passes and made two short runs to lead Baylor into the end zone. He punches it in on the last play from the one yard line to give his team a two-touchdown lead.

7:33: After chipping away some solid gains in the first few plays of the drive, the Mountaineers suffer their first giveaway as Jarret Doege under throws a curl route to Sam James and gets picked by Jalen Pitre. The Bears get the ball on their 48.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (14-7) – 9:22: Baylor comes back with an 8-play 75-yard drive to get back ahead of West Virginia. Again, mistakes hurt the Mountaineers — they put the Bears in a 3rd-and-11 situation, but slice that nearly in half as Taijh Alston gets whistled for offsides. That lets the Bears pick up a pair of small gains for the first down, setting up a 44-yard connection from Bohanon to Thornton. Ben Sims eventually gets his first touchdown of the contest as Bohanon fools the WVU defense with a play action, leaving the tight end wide open in the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7) – 12:41: West Virginia doesn’t take long to answer — in just six plays, the Mountaineers drive down the field and finish the series with a 12-yard connection from Jarret Doege to Sean Ryan. Sam James had a massive 53-yard catch to put the Mountaineers in the red zone, but those mistakes are still ever-present as WVU was forced to burn a timeout before the drive even began.

TOUCHDOWN BAYLOR (7-0) – 14:19: It takes just two plays for the Bears to get its opening score. Josh Fleeks takes the first down handoff for no gain to the left, but that’s followed up by a pass from Gerry Bohanon to Tyquan Thornton for 75 yards right up the middle — Bears take an early lead.

Baylor receives the opening kickoff and takes it for a touchback.