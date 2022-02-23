West Virginia men’s basketball plays its second game in three days when it faces Iowa State in Ames. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

The Mountaineers have built themselves quite a skid in the latter half of the season, falling in 11 of their last 12 games. They are still in the running for an NCAA Tournament bid, but desperately need to win the last four games on their schedule.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kobe Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Iowa State starters

G Tyrese Hunter

G Izaiah Brockington

G Gabe Kalscheur

F George Conditt

F Aljaz Kunc

2ND HALF

FINAL: Malik Curry gets a contested look at the rim from the paint, but it bounces out. After the ball bounces around the rim for seven seconds, Gabe Kalscheur grabs the board and gets fouled. He hits two free throws and Iowa State wins 84-81.

0:22 (WVU 81, ISU 82): Izaiah Brockington steals the inbound and makes the jumper. WVU now needs to hit a game-winner.

0:22 (WVU 81, ISU 80): We’re in a timeout after Izaiah Brockington made the back end of two free throws. WVU gets to inbound.

2:51 (WVU 75, ISU 73): This has turned into a back-and-forth battle as no team has gotten more than a three-point lead since the 9:40 mark. Osabuohien has set a career-high with 19 points as he leads the WVU offense, but Brockington isn’t letting him get the Mountaineers out by a lot as he hit a career-high five three-pointers so far.

11:52 (WVU 56, ISU 51): Osabuohien currently leads the Mountaineers with 15 points, including six from the free throw line, while Izaiah Brockington paces the game with 16 points.

13:05 (WVU 54, ISU 48): West Virginia’s offense starts strong, getting the Mountanieers ahead of the Cyclones by double-digits. Iowa State hits a pair of three-pointers to quickly make up some of that ground and force Bob Huggins to call a timeout.

Iowa State will start with possession to start the second half.

Per WVU’s official Twitter account: Kedrian Johnson is officially out of the game with a hip injury.

1ST HALF

HALF: WVU ends the half on a 10-3 run to get a double-digit lead at the break. Gabe Osabuohien makes that possible, hitting a three-pointer as seconds remained on the clock — just his third three-point attempt of the season and his first make of the season.

3:30 (WVU 31, ISU 28): WVU is getting fouled and capitalizing at the line, making 12 of 14 already in the game. McNeil has already taken five and made all of them and leads the game with nine points. For a change, the Mountaineers are also leading in the rebounding category — doubling the Cyclones up, in fact, 14-7.

7:41 (WVU 20, ISU 21): The Mountaineer bench is keeping this one close, having scored WVU’s last eight points as they trade the lead with the Cyclones. Gabe Osbuohien has come up huge so far, adding an assist, a steal and a bucket in the last two minutes.

11:59 (WVU 9, ISU 14): Iowa State has made the difference by capitalizing off of four WVU turnovers, getting five points from those takeaways. Meanwhile, WVU has struggled to get the ball in the net, shooting 4 of 10 to start the game. Taz Sherman leads WVU with five points, but Sean McNeil gets the chance to tie him as he gets three free throws after the break.

15:28 (WVU 5, ISU 8): West Virginia opens the game with the first five points of the game, but Iowa State answers with an 8-point run to take the lead. Izaiah Brockington already has six for the Cyclones off of a pair of three-pointers.

Iowa State wins the opening tip. We are underway in Ames.