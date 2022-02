WVU begins a tough stretch of its schedule as it tips off against TCU at the Horned Frogs’ Schollmaier Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers have five games left in their schedule, and three of them, including tonight’s matchup, will be played between Monday and Saturday. WVU is desperate to build itself a postseason resume, but Coach Bob Huggins says his team will keep fighting “as long as there’s opportunity.”

Stop here for live updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Keddy Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

TCU starters

G Mike Miles Jr.

G Damion Baugh

F Xavier Cork

F Chuck O’Bannon Jr.

F Emanuel Miller

2ND HALF

5:13 (WVU 56, TCU 66): TCU is slowly gaining its lead as the Mountaineers’ shooting remains cold. For every one of their last five made shots, they miss at least two. TCU hasn’t been much better, but again, it has capitalized with a superior rebounding performance to take away second chances from WVU and create its own. For reference, WVU ended the first half with a 54.8 field goal percentage — it has made just 26 percent of its shots.

11:45 (WVU 50, TCU 57): Points have been hard to come by this half, especially for the Mountaineers. They’re shooting 4 for 13 since halftime, and have gotten just one bucket since the last media timeout. Opportunities are not scarce, but getting anything from them has been.

15:26 (WVU 48, TCU 52): Just a three-pointer separates the two teams in the second half so far, but WVU has had more shots so far (and clearly, they haven’t capitalized as much as they’d like). On the flip side, the Mountaineers have done a good job of attacking the inside, something they’ve struggled with this season.

1ST HALF

HALF: Taz Sherman leads the Mountaineers on an 10-point run to get back within a point, nabbing three jump shots (including a pair of triples). They can’t quite get over that hump, and TCU heads to the break with a one-point 43-42 lead. On another note, Sherman scored his 17th point of the night shortly before halftime, which means he becomes the 51st player in WVU men’s basketball history to score 1,000 points in his career.

3:25 (WVU 34, TCU 43): Taz Sherman broke a three minute-long field goal drought by the Mountaineers with a driving layup, but that just stopped a stinging 15-3 run by the Horned Frogs. After WVU’s hot start making 11 of 13, it followed that up by making just 3 of its next 12.

5:53 (WVU 29, TCU 36): TCU gets the first whiff of momentum in the game, now at an 11-2 run to build the biggest lead of the game for either side. Mike Miles and Emmanuel Miller have been the catalysts, with Miller’s ability to get to (and capitalizing at) the free throw line making the difference in his offensive game.

7:52 (WVU 27, TCU 30): The lead has changed hands six times in the last seven minutes as both teams are shooting the lights out at over 60 percent. TCU still has its advantage on the boards (12-3) while the Mountaineers have made up for that in the turnover margin, forcing four Horned Frog giveaways and turning them into seven points.

11:45 (WVU 21, TCU 18): Jalen Bridges has come alive, making all three of his shots and putting WVU up by three with a three-pointer on the last possession. Bob Huggins has yet to make a substitution, while Jamie Dixon has already gone four-deep into his bench. Still, though, WVU is struggling on the glass — in fact, it hasn’t grabbed a rebound since just before the last media timeout.

16:04 (WVU 8, TCU 10): Rebounding is already an issue for West Virginia as it allowed two offensive boards on the opening possession. Keddy Johnson has WVU’s only board so far, while TCU has four. On the bright side, the Mountaineers have just one miss in four attempts, and Isaiah Cottrell has made the only free throw attempt.

TCU wins the opening tip. We are underway in Fort Worth.