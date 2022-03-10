The Mountaineers are on to the quarterfinals.
WVU’s NCAA Tournament hopes survived another day after opening the Big 12 Tournament with a win over Kansas State on Wednesday night. The 9-seed Mountaineers held off the 8-seed Wildcats for a 73-67 thriller at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri behind a 21-point game from Sean McNeil.
Their road to the Big Dance didn’t get any easier, however, as they earned a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Kansas, the No. 6 team in the nation. WVU looks for its first victory over the Jayhawks this season, and their first-ever win over Kansas outside of the WVU Coliseum.
Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.
West Virginia starters
- G Kedrian Johnson
- G Taz Sherman
- G Sean McNeil
- F Jalen Bridges
- F Gabe Osabuohien
Kansas starters
- G Ochai Agbaji
- G Dajuan Harris
- G Christian Braun
- F Jalen Wilson
- F David McCormack
FIRST HALF
West Virginia wins the opening tip-off. The quarterfinals have begun.