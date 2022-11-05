West Virginia is back on the road for a clash with the Iowa State Cyclones at hostile Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and it will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) head west with the hope of earning its first win in two games, albeit with a depleted roster. WVU will be without leading rusher CJ Donaldson, while the rest of their running back corps is battling injuries but could play.

They go against the undisputed top defense in the Big 12, as the Cyclones (3-5, 0-5) hold teams to 16.6 points per game. That hasn’t turned into a lot of wins, though, as Iowa State has dropped five straight games, or their entire Big 12 schedule thus far.

4TH QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (31-7 – 3:52): Norton punches another score in the end zone to ice the Cyclones’ cake. He has 69 rushing yards on 18 carries — more than the 61 yards WVU has run for as a team.

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (24-7 – 8:31): The Cyclone offense is on a roll. ISU’s ground game starts to move the ball with a pair of double-digit runs, including a near-score by Deon Silas that went 33 yards out. Cartevious Norton eventually pushes the Cyclones over the goal line with a five-yard rush.

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (17-7 – 13:24): WVU held the Cyclones to a punt and got the ball back early in the quarter, but Reese Smith hits punter Tyler Perkins to give ISU a first down. Three snaps later, Dekkers finds Xavier Hutchinson at the pylon for a 24-yard touchdown.

3RD QUARTER

END 3Q: The third quarter ends scoreless as the defenses control this game. WVU and ISU combine for 109 yards in the period, each averaging four yards per play.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: Iowa State takes a field goal lead into the locker room for halftime. WVU will kick to the Cyclones to start the second half.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (10-7 – 0:34): The Mountaineers finally find the end zone as JT Daniels connects with Bryce Ford-Wheaton for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Ford Wheaton ran a route up the left sideline and made a sudden stop in the end zone, sending the defender over the back line and leaving No. 0 wide open. WVU’s drive goes eight plays for 68 yards.

5:48: West Virginia forces Iowa State’s first punt of the second quarter and will start with the ball on its own 35. WVU has punted in each of its five drives and only has three first downs this game.

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (10-0 – 7:51): The Cyclones put together the longest drive of the game, eating over seven minutes to go 86 yards in 13 plays. Hunter Dekkers sets up the first touchdown of the game as he escapes pressure to find DeShawn Hanika from 16 yards out. Dekkers is 11-of-15 for 98 yards, while Hanika’s catch is his second of the game. WVU also gets flagged for pass interference on the play, but ISU declines the penalty.

1ST QUARTER

Iowa State takes a 3-0 lead into the second quarter. WVU has the ball, but in a fourth-down situation.

FIELD GOAL IOWA STATE (3-0 – 1:47): After a long string of punts for both teams, Iowa State is the first team to build some substantial yardage. The Cyclones push into the red zone, but West Virginia holds them to a 30-yard field goal.

Iowa State won the toss and deferred to the second half. WVU will receive the ball to start the game.