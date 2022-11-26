WVU quarterback Garrett Greene loosens up on the West Virginia sideline. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

West Virginia football wraps up its season on the road in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday when the Mountaineers face off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Although bowl eligibility is officially off the table for the Mountaineers, the squad believes it has plenty to play for as they look to end a disappointing campaign on a high note. Garrett Greene will start at quarterback for WVU once again and he looks to build off his first career nod.

The Cowboy quarterback situation is in flux, though, as Spencer Sanders will not start for OSU despite suiting up and walking in his Senior Day ceremony. Garret Rangel will start his second game for Oklahoma State.

3RD QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-10 – 12:45): West Virginia opens the half with a touchdown drive as Jaylen Anderson scores his first career touchdown from 54 yards out. WVU gets back in front.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: Oklahoma State leads by a field goal and will get the ball to start the second half.

FIELD GOAL OKLAHOMA STATE (10-7 – 0:14): A massive mistake in the secondary sends the Cowboys into the West Virginia red zone. The WVU defense comes up big in the end for the second straight drive, though, holding Oklahoma State to a field goal.

TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA STATE (7-7 – 14:56): The Cowboys score on the first play of the quarter on a quick swing route to the left side to Brennan Presley, who trots in untouched for a four-yard touchdown. That’s OSU’s first score of the game after opening the contest with four straight punts.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: West Virginia has a 7-point lead, but the Cowboys hold the ball on the WVU 4 yard line.

5:05: Nicco Marchiol enters his first Big 12 game for West Virginia, but the drive goes three-and-out.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0 – 7:11): Garrett Greene starts WVU’s second drive of the game with a QB draw right up the middle. He sprints into the end zone from 36 yards out to open the scoring.

Oklahoma State receives the opening kick.