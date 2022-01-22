FINAL: No. 18 Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65

WVU’s Sean McNeil takes a jump shot over Oklahoma State’s Rondel Walker in Big 12 men’s basketball action at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 11, 2022. McNeil scored 12 points, including a pair of three-pointers, as his Mountaineeers took down the visiting Cowboys 70-60. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

West Virginia men’s basketball is in Lubbock for its third straight ranked matchup when it faces the 18th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPN2.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Texas Tech starters

G Kevin McCullar

G Terrence Shannon Jr.

G Davion Warren

F Kevin Obanor

F Bryson Williams

2ND HALF

FINAL: Texas Tech defeats West Virginia, 78-65.

1:56 (WVU 62, TTU 70): Texas Tech is on fire, making its last five shots — plus the Mountaineers hit the fnial stretch shorthanded as both Pauly Paulicap and Jalen Bridges exit with five fouls. WVU is in the bonus, while TTU is in the double bonus — this is a situation that could either make or break the game, as the Red Raiders have struggled with their free throws, making 21 of 30. WVU is 15 of 18 from the line.

3:47(WVU 56, TTU 62): Taz Sherman got WVU out in front when he scored six straight points in 30 seconds — but the Red Raiders snatched the lead right back with another 6-point swing of their own. Sherman has 21 points — his first 20-plus point game since coming back from COVID — but WVU has little answer for Terrence Shannon, who leads the Red Raiders with 18 in the game.

7:59 (WVU 48, TTU 53): WVU is just getting killed on the glass — Texas Tech actually has more offensive rebounds this half than defensive, but the Mountaineers have allowed just five second chance points so far. TTU has made just a quarter of its shots — including no three-pointers — so WVU is very much still in this one and can close the gap if they can grab some boards and turn them into points.

11:51 (WVU 45, TTU 46): Pauly Paulicap and Jalen Bridges are driving the WVU offense in the second half as the Red Raiders have worked to shut Sherman down. They’ve combined for nine of WVU’s 11 points — but turnovers are taking away valuable opportunities as they’ve already lost five so far. Texas Tech is on a cold streak, missing four straight shots.

15:56 (WVU 36, TTU 42): The Red Raiders get out to a strong second half start with some hard work on the offensive glass. They’ve scored six points to WVU’s two so far, with four of them coming on second chance opportunities. Taz Sherman has the only bucket for WVU so far.

1ST HALF

HALF: Texas Tech holds on to take a 36-34 lead over West Virginia into halftime.

0:46 (WVU 34, TTU 36): It’s a one-possession game as WVU has possession. They’ll probably hold for the last shot here. Taz Sherman is the first Mountaineer in double figures with 13 points and he’s shooting 5-for-7.

7:38 (WVU 18, TTU 17): It’s a back-and-forth game for WVU and Texas Tech today, and WVU is out-playing the Red Raiders on the offensive end. The Mountaineers are shooting over 40 percent so far while holding TTU under that mark.

11:46 (WVU 12, TTU 14): WVU makes up a little ground out of the timeout before the media stoppage. Taz Sherman makes his second field goal of the game to break the run, then Pauly Paulicap adds another point at the free throw line. Right now, Sherman and Sean McNeil lead the Mountaineers with four points each, while Shannon has five to pace Texas Tech.

13:10 (WVU 9, TTU 14): Bob Huggins calls his first timeout of the game as Terrence Shannon Jr. leads TTU to a 7-0 run to get the Red Raiders in front. WVU has missed four straight shots in the run.

15:00 (WVU 9, TTU 7): The Mountaineer offense is off to one of its best starts of the conference slate so far — they hold a one-bucket lead after making four of its first seven shots. Texas Tech started ice cold, missing its first four attempts — but they’ve battled back to keep it close.

West Virginia has won the opening tip. We are underway.