West Virginia men’s basketball has its first chance at a sweep on Saturday when it visits Oklahoma State at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

WVU took a hard-fought but decisive victory over the Cowboys on Jan. 11 at the WVU Coliseum. Jalen Bridges led the way with 22 points for the Mountaineers in that one, but leading scorer Taz Sherman has reclaimed his spot as the team’s offensive star as of late as he was the top man in WVU’s streak-snapping victory over Iowa State on Tuesday.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kobe Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Pauly Paulicap

Oklahoma State starters

G Avery Anderson III

G Bryce Thompson

G Isaac Likekele

F Tyreek Smith

C Moussa Cisse

1ST HALF

3:20 (WVU 29, OSU 30): WVU is living and dying by the three-ball, shooting nine shots from behind the arc in their last 11 field goal attempts. Right now, both teams are trading the lead, as it has switched hands five times in the last four mintutes.

7:41 (WVU 22, OSU 22): Oklahoma State has made its last three buckets to tie WVU. They’re on a 10-3 run at this point, with the Mountaineers’ points coming from a Sean McNeil three-pointer. The Mountaineers are having trouble stopping center Moussa Cisse, who is now the Cowboys’ top scorer after adding three paint buckets during the run.

11:45 (WVU 16, OSU 12): WVU gets its next two buckets in the paint from Isaiah Cottrell and Dimon Carrigan, keeping Oklahoma State at an arm’s length. Avery Anderson leads the Cowboys with four points, while Sherman tops the game with six so far.

15:04 (WVU 11, OSU 9): West Virginia scores the first five points of the game from the free throw line, and have maintained the lead for the majority of the game. The Cowboys do get a 7-point run to steal the lead, but Taz Sherman nails his first three-pointer of the game to take it back before the media timeout. The game is already a bit messy, but the Mountaineers have made both of their three-pointers to start.

West Virginia wins the opening tip-off. We are underway in Stillwater.