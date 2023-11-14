MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball’s nonconference home matchup against Jacksonville State is officially underway.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-Jacksonville State:

1ST HALF

HALF: WVU leads 40-27.

3:27: The WVU offense is beginning to run through Jesse Edwards. He gets his second “and-one” of the half, and he will go to the line with WVU up 31-24.

6:02: 22-19 Mountaineers. Slazinski is heading to the line.

7:55: It looks like it will be a back-and-forth battle tonight at the Coliseum. WVU now leads 20-19. Johnson’s nine points are a game-high.

11:33: The Mountaineers trail 16-12 at the under-12 timeout. Jacksonville State is 4-of-7 from beyond the three-point line. WVU is 2-of-7 from deep.

13:45: Jacksonville State is up 10-9 at the under-16 timeout. Johnson leads all scorers with seven points. He also has two rebounds. His career-high in points came against Monmouth with 13.

17:36: WVU trails 5-4 early. Baskets from Kobe Johnson and Quinn Slazinski.

15:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

One minor tweak in tonight’s starting lineup. Freshman Ofri Naveh will start at guard over Seth Wilson.

The lineup: