MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against Bellarmine is officially underway.
Follow along below for live updates of WVU-Bellarmine:
2ND HALF
FINAL: WVU beats Bellarmine 62-58.
0:10: Edwards’ dunk makes it 60-53, but Bellarmine hits a three. Mountaineers lead 60-56 with the ball and 10 seconds left.
0:50: WVU up 58-53 with the ball.
1:59: Edwards’ layup makes it 58-51.
3:31: Big three from Naveh gives WVU a 56-51 lead.
6:41: 50-47 Mountaineers. Slazinski (team-high 14 points), Edwards (12) and Johnson (11) are all in double-figures.
8:10: WVU is up 50-45. Edwards (12 points, 10 rebounds) has his third double-double as a Mountaineer.
11:09: 45-44 Bellarmine.
14:29: Bellarmine scores five quick, unanswered points before Josh Eilert burns a timeout.
15:55: WVU still leads, and they increase the margin to 40-33 after baskets from Wilson and Edwards.
20:00: WVU starts with the ball.
1ST HALF
HALF: WVU leads 36-30
3:53: Bellarmine is operating with efficiency on offense. They continue to not let WVU run away with the lead. 30-29 Mountaineers.
5:13: Back-to-back threes from Slazinski and Naveh. WVU leads 29-25.
7:46: Mountaineers lead 23-18 at the under-eight timeout. WVU is 7-of-16 from the field and 0-of-5 from deep.
11:00: Naveh hits a pair of freebies, then Johnson adds four consecutive points. WVU leads 19-12.
12:52: Kobe Johnson hits three-of-four free throws, and WVU retains possession. Mountaineers lead 13-12.
12:52: A Bellarmine coach gets a technical up at 12-10, then head coach Scott Davenport adds one for himself. Hard to tell what the fuss is about. There appeared to be a reaction to how Jesse Edwards was positioning himself in the post on WVU’s previous sequence.
13:18: WVU goes cold for a couple minutes, but a pair of free throws from Ofri Naveh and a transition layup from Seth Wilson tie it at 10-10.
15:36: The Knights lead 7-6 at the under-16 timeout.
16:13: Bellarmine opens in zone, but not much can contain Jesse Edwards. The Syracuse transfer has four points, and WVU leads 6-5.
20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.
PREGAME
Same starting five of recent:
- G Kobe Johnson
- F Ofri Naveh
- F Josiah Harris
- F Quinn Slazinski
- C Jesse Edwards