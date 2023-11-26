MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball’s home matchup against Bellarmine is officially underway.

For watch details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-Bellarmine:

2ND HALF

FINAL: WVU beats Bellarmine 62-58.

0:10: Edwards’ dunk makes it 60-53, but Bellarmine hits a three. Mountaineers lead 60-56 with the ball and 10 seconds left.

0:50: WVU up 58-53 with the ball.

1:59: Edwards’ layup makes it 58-51.

3:31: Big three from Naveh gives WVU a 56-51 lead.

6:41: 50-47 Mountaineers. Slazinski (team-high 14 points), Edwards (12) and Johnson (11) are all in double-figures.

8:10: WVU is up 50-45. Edwards (12 points, 10 rebounds) has his third double-double as a Mountaineer.

11:09: 45-44 Bellarmine.

14:29: Bellarmine scores five quick, unanswered points before Josh Eilert burns a timeout.

15:55: WVU still leads, and they increase the margin to 40-33 after baskets from Wilson and Edwards.

20:00: WVU starts with the ball.

1ST HALF

HALF: WVU leads 36-30

3:53: Bellarmine is operating with efficiency on offense. They continue to not let WVU run away with the lead. 30-29 Mountaineers.

5:13: Back-to-back threes from Slazinski and Naveh. WVU leads 29-25.

7:46: Mountaineers lead 23-18 at the under-eight timeout. WVU is 7-of-16 from the field and 0-of-5 from deep.

11:00: Naveh hits a pair of freebies, then Johnson adds four consecutive points. WVU leads 19-12.

12:52: Kobe Johnson hits three-of-four free throws, and WVU retains possession. Mountaineers lead 13-12.

12:52: A Bellarmine coach gets a technical up at 12-10, then head coach Scott Davenport adds one for himself. Hard to tell what the fuss is about. There appeared to be a reaction to how Jesse Edwards was positioning himself in the post on WVU’s previous sequence.

13:18: WVU goes cold for a couple minutes, but a pair of free throws from Ofri Naveh and a transition layup from Seth Wilson tie it at 10-10.

15:36: The Knights lead 7-6 at the under-16 timeout.

16:13: Bellarmine opens in zone, but not much can contain Jesse Edwards. The Syracuse transfer has four points, and WVU leads 6-5.

20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

Same starting five of recent: