MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s Big 12 home opener against Kansas State is officially underway.

For streaming information and a game preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

SECOND HALF

3:43: Kansas State is on a 12-2 run since the last timeout. This one looks to be over. The Wildcats lead 73-58.

7:21: WVU trails 61-56 after a big three-pointer from Johnson. He has nine points on 4-of-4 shooting.

10:46: Just when Kansas State looked to be pulling away, Slazinski hits a three and Johnson makes a layup to narrow the Wildcats’ lead to 57-52.

15:48: Kansas State opens the half on a 12-3 run, and the Wildcats lead 52-45.

FIRST HALF

HALF: WVU leads 42-40 after big threes from Kriisa and Kobe Johnson.

3:30: Kansas State regains the advantage and leads 36-33 at the final media timeout of the half.

5:03: The Mountaineers take their first lead on a clutch three from Kerr Kriisa right before the timeout. Kriisa has six points and two assists, and WVU is on top 31-30.

8:00: Once Battle takes a breather, so does the WVU offense, and the Mountaineers trail 26-21.

11:53: Battle continues to provide the spark offensively as he has 12 early points, and WVU is behind 19-17.

15:26: WVU trails 10-7 at the first media timeout of the night. The officials are calling a tight one, and guard RaeQuan Battle leads all WVU scorers with five points, all of which came via the free throw.

20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

WVU’s starting five: