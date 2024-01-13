MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s Big 12 home matchup against No. 25 Texas is officially underway.

For streaming information and a game preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Second Half

20:00: Texas starts with the ball, and we’re off.

FIRST HALF

HALF: WVU leads 30-28.

1:55: Josh Eilert burns his “use-it-or-lose-it” timeout with the game tied at 26-26. Pat Suemnick leads WVU in scoring with nine points.

3:55: This one feels like it could be a dogfight. WVU leads 22-21 as the teams continue to swap leads.

7:49: Not a whole lot of scoring is going on in the middle third of the half. The Mountaineers lead 15-14.

11:30: WVU leads 13-11 and Akok Akok will shoot two free throws after the timeout. Kerr Kriisa leads all scorers with six points off two three-pointers.

15:53: The energy in the WVU Coliseum is palpable following a Pat Suemnick dunk to take a 7-6 lead. That is the score at the first media timeout.

20:00: Texas wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

WVU starting five: