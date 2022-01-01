Gold and Blue Nation

LIVE GAME LOG: WVU men’s hoops (11-1) at No. 17 Texas (10-2)

WVU’s Isaiah Cottrell (13) sets up a screen for Malik Curry (10) in the Mountaineers’ 63-50 win over Kent State on Dec. 12, 2021. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

Big 12 basketball is back as the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Austin to face the No. 17 Texas Longhorns. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPNU.

WVU hits the road shorthanded as three players — Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson — will miss the contest due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Pauly Paulicap will take Sherman’s place in the starting lineup.

West Virginia starters

  • G Kedrian Johnson
  • G Sean McNeil
  • F Jalen Bridges
  • F Pauly Paulicap
  • F Isaiah Cottrell

Texas starters

  • G Courtney Ramey
  • G Andrew Jones
  • G Marcus Carr
  • F Tre Mitchell
  • F Timmy Allen

1ST HALF

3:56 (WVU 16, TEX 26): Texas is pulling away before the end of the half, amassing a 12-2 run over the last six minutes. WVU has more turnovers in that span than buckets — they’re shooting 7-of-22 on the afternoon, while Texas is 10-of-23.

7:33 (WVU 14, TEX 19): WVU has gone without a bucket for 2:39, and they’ve given up three turnovers in that span. On the other end, Courtney Ramey is lethal for the Longhorns, already adding 10 points with a pair of three-pointers.

11:38 (WVU 10, TEX 12): Well, the Mountaineers go cold out of the media timeout, adding just one more bucket to the tally before missing five straight. It’s a bit of a sloppy one — there have already been seven turnovers between the two teams, and there hasn’t been a point scored in more than two and a half minutes.

15:36 (WVU 8, TEX 8): The Mountaineers get off to a cold start starting off with three, and Texas takes advantage — but Sean McNeil helps WVU makes four of its next five buckets to tie it up before the first media timeout.

West Virginia wins the opening tip-off. We are underway in Austin.

