West Virginia men’s basketball’s third-place matchup against No. 24 Virginia at the Fort Myers Tip-Off is minutes away.

For watch details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-Virginia:

2ND HALF

19:09: Edwards logs the first basket of the second half. 26-25 Virginia.

1ST HALF

HALF: WVU trails No. 24 Virginia 26-23.

0:36: Virginia leads 26-23 before Josh Eilert calls a timeout. WVU will get one more shot before halftime.

2:11: The Mountaineers take a lead on a deep-two from Slazinski. 23-21 WVU.

5:00: Virginia leads 19-17. Pat Suemnick is the only Mountaineer not named Quinn Slazinski or Jesse Edwards with points.

7:46: Same score at the under-eight timeout. WVU is struggling to generate any scoring chances with its half-court offense. Edwards (five) and Slazinski (seven) are the teams’ only two scorers.

8:26: WVU trails 14-12. The Mountaineers are 4-of-16 from the field.

11:56: The baskets are starting to fall down in Florida. Edwards and Quinn Slazinski both have five points for WVU, and the Mountaineers lead 10-9. Cavaliers’ ball after the break.

15:40: Oddly enough, WVU’s first points come on an easy dunk from Jesse Edwards off an inbound pass. 2-2.

15:50: First media timeout comes with Virginia up 2-0.

16:20: The Cavaliers score first nearly four minutes into the game. 2-0 UVA.

16:44: This game is certainly fitting the bill. No points so far. WVU is 0-for-5 from the field.

20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off.

PREGAME

Same starting five as the opener for WVU: