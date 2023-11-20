MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball’s feast-week matchup against SMU at the Fort Myers Tip-Off is minutes away.

For watch details and a matchup preview, click here. For in-depth stories on the WVU roster, click here.

Follow along below for live updates of WVU-SMU:

2ND HALF

FINAL: SMU wins 70-58.

3:30: The Mustangs now have a double-digit lead with a 66-54 advantage. The “tale of two halves” cliche rings true tonight.

7:55: The Mustangs take their largest lead of the game at 52-47. WVU is 4-of-18 in the second half, and SMU is outscoring the Mountaineers 27-11.

11:50: This one is starting to go back-and-forth. WVU leads 45-44 after a nice alley-oop from Seth Wilson to Kobe Johnson.

14:00: SMU earns its first lead since the 12:17 mark in the first half. Mustangs up 42-41.

14:53: SMU’s full-court press is hindering the WVU offense, and it’s 41-39 WVU a quarter of the way through the second half.

16:43: Eilert calls a timeout shortly before the under-16 with SMU on a short run. The Mountaineers still lead 38-34.

19:37: Ofri Naveh makes one-of-two free throws, and the second half is underway.

1ST HALF

1:01: Edwards and SMU big man Emory Lanier are frequently getting wrapped up, and emotions are starting to show. WVU up 33-25.

3:42: Mountaineers lead 28-23 at the under-four timeout.

4:34: Edwards just slammed his third alley-oop of the game. WVU up 28-20. He has 10 points.

5:39: Jesse Edwards offensive rebound and layup extends the WVU lead to 26-20.

9:23: Mountaineers take a 21-17 lead after a layup from Pat Suemnick.

12:00: A three-point play from Ofri Naveh ties the game at 17-17. WVU is shooting 50% (7-of-14) so far.

13:26: Josh Eilert takes his first timeout with SMU up 15-14 off a 5-0 run.

15:58: WVU leads 10-8 at the under-16 timeout. Quinn Slazinski has eight points on 3-of-3 shooting, which included two three-pointers.

20:00: WVU wins the tip, and we’re off. Immediate Jesse Edwards layup.

PREGAME

WVU is trotting out the same lineup as the Jacksonville State game: