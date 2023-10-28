The matchup between WVU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) and UCF (3-4, 0-4 Big 12) is officially underway in Orlando.

For a full preview of the game, click here. For watch/listening information, click here.

As always, be sure to stop here and follow below for live updates as the game unfolds.

3RD QUARTER

UCF TOUCHDOWN (24-21, 5:25): Plumlee works his best drive of the day on an eight-play, 75-yard sequence. He finds Javon Baker on a seven-yard back-shoulder throw on Beanie Bishop for the touchdown.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (24-14, 9:01): Greene keeps the zone read for his second rushing touchdown of the game.

WVU TAKEAWAY: Beanie Bishop records his second interception of the day with UCF driving. WVU takes over at its own 32-yard line.

15:00: UCF starts with the ball.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: WVU leads 17-14

WVU PUNT: Carter drops the third down pass from Greene, and Oliver Straw punts to the UCF 11.

UCF TURNOVER 1:50: Marcis Floyd picks off Plumlee on the very next play. Greene is back in at QB.

WVU TURNOVER 2:05: On Marchiol’s first play in relief for Greene, WVU runs a hook-and-lateral that is fumbled by Jaylen Anderson and recovered by UCF at its own 28-yard line.

2:24: Garrett Greene goes down with a leg injury after setting up WVU with 3rd-and-10 from the UCF 36-yard line.

UCF TOUCHDOWN (17-14, 5:50): Ten plays and 75 yards for UCF, and the Knights get within three points after an eight-yard scoring rush by Plumlee.

WVU TOUCHDOWN (17-7, 10:02): The Mountaineer offense continues to roll. Jahiem White scores on a four-yard rush to finish a 64-yard scoring drive. WVU has 118 rushing yards in the first half.

11:45: WVU’s drive continues into UCF territory. Right tackle Nick Malone is in for the injured Doug Nester.

WVU INTERCEPTION (14:21): WVU cornerback Beanie Bishop corrals a wonky interception after UCF receiver Javon Bishop Jr. dropped a go-ball, and the ball ricocheted off his feet and into the hands of Bishop. WVU will start on its 36-yard line.

1ST QUARTER

END 1ST: WVU leads 10-7

WVU FIELD GOAL (10-7, 2:01): The Mountaineers’ offense stalls inside the UCF 10 after a 19-yard rush from Jahiem White, and WVU settles for a field goal. WVU right tackle Doug Nester was injured on 3rd-and-goal.

UCF TOUCHDOWN (7-7, 7:06): John Rhys Plumlee connects with Kobe Hudson for a 34-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-6 to tie things up. Safety Anthony Wilson was in coverage.

WEST VIRGINIA TOUCHDOWN (7-0, 10:57): WVU converts a fourth down and later scores on a keeper from QB Garrett Greene to complete a nine-play, 75-yard drive touchdown drive to start the game. CJ Donaldson rushed for 30 yards on the drive.

15:00: WVU will receive the opening kickoff, and junior Justin Johnson. Jr. is starting at running back.