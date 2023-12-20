MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football was projected to sign three local players to its recruiting class of 2024, and each of those players put pen to paper Wednesday on early National Signing Day.

Wide receiver Keyshawn Robinson, linebacker Curtis Jones Jr. and defensive back Jason Cross signed their National Letters of Intent and will join Neal Brown and the WVU football program.

Robinson — a Jefferson High School product from Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia — is regarded as one of the best skill position players in West Virginia during this recruiting cycle. He was WVU’s second 2024 commit, and the first player recruited to WVU by Blaine Stewart. In seven games as a senior at Jefferson High School, he tallied 22 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns. He hauled in 560 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

Jones Jr. played two seasons at Huntington High School, including one in 2021 when the Highlanders played for a 2021 Class AAA state title game. He then transferred to Cabell Midland where he played both running back and linebacker. He is expected to play defense at WVU, and he chose the Mountaineers over offers from Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky, Marshall and Toledo.

Cross is a Pittsburgh native who attended Bishop Canevin High School. According to 247Sports, he is tied for WVU’s highest-rated recruit in the projected class of 2024.

Follow along with Gold and Blue Nation’s early National Signing Day coverage here.