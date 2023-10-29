Due to forecasted inclement weather, Monday’s quarterfinal matches of the 2023 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship have been relocated from Round Rock to Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in Austin. Game times will remain the same.

No. 5 seed West Virginia vs. No. 4 seed Texas, 11:30 a.m. CT/ 12:30 p.m. ET

No. 9 seed Cincinnati vs. No. 1 seed Texas Tech, 2:00 p.m. CT/ 3:00 p.m. ET

No. 10 seed Oklahoma vs. No. 2 seed BYU, 4:30 p.m. MT/ 5:30 p.m. CT

No. 6 seed UCF vs. No. 3 TCU, 8:00 p.m. CT/9:00 p.m. ET

Spectators who have not yet purchased tickets may do so online here. One ticket is good for the entire day.

Information about the venue can be found here. Parking will cost $10 at East Campus Garage and can be purchased on-site.