Logan Routt joins Best Virginia

Best Virginia just got bigger.

The West Virginia alumni squad announced Wednesday that Logan Routt has joined the roster and is set to make his debut for the club when it tips off the 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament.

Routt is the 11th player to join the squad before its TBT run, which is set to begin July 17 in Charleston, West Virginia. Before that, however, the squad will play two exhibition games in Wheeling and Bluefield.

The Cameron, West Virginia native spent four years in Morgantown with Bob Huggins’s Mountaineers and appeared in 103 games in the Old Gold and Blue. The 6-11 center finished his career with an average of 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

