West Virginia native, and former Mountaineer big man, Logan Routt has signed a contract to continue his basketball career overseas.

Routt, who averaged 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in his time at WVU, has been announced as the latest addition to the Kagoshima Rebnise professional basketball team in Japan. Kagoshima is located south of Nagasaki on Japan’s Kyushu Island.

The team announced the signing on Twitter.

“First off I am very excited to continue my basketball career in Japan,” Routt said in a statement through the team. “I look forward to joining a proven club with a winning tradition such as Kagoshima! I’m very thankful to be chosen to represent this team and win many games. Also, I am excited to embrace the culture in Japan and learn lots of new things.”

Routt most recently played in the Czech Republic for ERA Basketball Nymburk, averaging 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in 16 contests. He also played in Turkey during the 2021-22 season.

Routt began his pro basketball career in 2020 in the Slovenia Telemach League, the country’s highest-ranking league. The same can be said for the Mattoni NBL in the Czech Republic.

The Cameron, West Virginia native is now set to join the B2 League in Japan. Fellow former Mountaineer big man Kevin Jones has played in the B1 League for the last four seasons.