Nobody in Morgantown knows who will play quarterback for Texas on Saturday. For that matter, it doesn’t even seem that Longhorn coach Steve Sarkisian knows who will get the start.

Hudson Card made his second start of the season against Texas Tech on Saturday, throwing for 277 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Red Raiders. He has been the team’s quarterback since Quinn Ewers left the Alabama game in week two with an injury.

Ewers did return to practice ahead of the Texas Tech clash, but Card still got the nod.

“It’s still up in the air. They all practiced today. They practiced last week,” Sarkisian said on Monday. “I think we’ll know more as the week goes on.”

While fans and reporters might clamor for the answer before Saturday’s game between West Virginia and Texas, WVU’s coaching staff isn’t much worried about it. Both quarterbacks were among the best prospects in the country during their recruiting process and have the potential to slice through any of the nation’s top defenses.

Card, a sophomore, is a dual-threat quarterback, although he hasn’t utilized his feet much in Austin. WVU coach Neal Brown is familiar with the Lake Travis High School product as he said he knows his high school coaches well.

He played part of the 2021 meeting between WVU and Texas, completing 10-of-16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, but Brown

“He wasn’t full speed, so I don’t know if that’s an accurate depiction of him or not,” Brown said.

Ewers was the top recruit in the nation in 2021, earning five stars and a perfect 1.000 rating from 247Sports. After redshirting in 2021, Sarkisian handed the redshirt freshman the week one starting job.

While Ewers isn’t officially considered a dual-threat quarterback, he does have a quick set of legs to compliment his arm.

“There’s probably more similarities between those two than differences,” Brown said. “So it’s not like if you have a real runner and a real thrower and there’s a stark difference, some of that, but how we prepare is not going to be much different depending on who plays.”

For all that he doesn’t know about the quarterback situation in Austin, there is one thing he knows for certain.

“Whoever plays, they’re going to play at a high level at quarterback,” said WVU coach Neal Brown.