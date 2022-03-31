Another busy week of WVU sports and we’re recapping it all coming up this weekend on a brand-new episode of the WVU Coaches Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker and looking back at all the baseball action and exclusive interviews with Randy Mazey and sophomore pitcher Ben Hampton.

From a big weekend on the diamond to the NCAA Gymnastics Regionals, Anjelica and Ryan bring you up to speed as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone. Our hosts look back at WVU baseball’s first sweep of the season last week against the Youngstown State Penguins, then they’ll take a look back at the mid-week contests against Marshall and Pitt. Plus, Ryan and Anjelica take a look at WVU’s trip to the NCAA Gymnastics Regional in Oklahoma and discuss WVU’s new head women’s basketball coach, Dawn Plitzuweit.

We’ll also bring you an inside look at WVU’s 2022 Pro Day in which six Mountaineers participated to show their skills to NFL scouts. You’ll hear the thoughts of Leddie Brown, Alonzo Addae, Scottie Young Jr., Sean Mahone and Tyler Sumpter.

WVU baseball skipper Randy Mazey joins the program to give you his thoughts on his team’s sweep against Youngstown State. He’ll also bring you his weekly keys to a Mountaineer victory as WVU opens Big 12 play on the road against TCU in Keys to the Game, brought to you by Astorg Auto of Charleston.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton joins the program to discuss his successful start against Youngstown State. He touches on the Mountaineer pitching staff’s improvements and gives advice to the younger hurlers.

All that and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you this insightful and entertaining magazine-style show, featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more throughout the 2022 season for the Mountaineers.