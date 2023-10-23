MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Graduate student Love-Star Alexis of the West Virginia University tennis team is in Santiago, Chile, to represent Team Haiti at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Alexis is scheduled to face Uruguay’s Taly Licht in the women’s singles round of 64 on Monday. Alexis is the only player to represent Haiti in women’s tennis at the Pan American Games.

In three invitational appearances for the Mountaineers this season, Alexis is 6-7 in singles play. Most recently, Alexis competed in the Martha Thorn Invitational in Morgantown on Oct. 6-8.

