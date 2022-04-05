The Dawn Plitzuweit Era begins – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast WVU women's basketball has a new head coach. Former South Dakota coach Dawn Plitzuweit was formally introduced Tuesday as the sixth head coach in program history. According to director of athletics Shane Lyons, her stellar resume made her stand out as the candidate best suited to replace Mike Carey, the program's all-time wins leader, after he retired in March. Watch Plitzuweit's introductory press conference in full at www.goldandbluenation.com. Subscribe to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast wherever you get your podcasts to have future episodes delivered right to you. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app on your favorite Apple or Android device to follow our award-winning coverage of Mountaineer sports.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a new era, and a new regime in charge of the West Virginia University women’s basketball program.

Dawn Plitzuweit was officially announced as the sixth head coach of the Mountaineers on March 31. She was introduced as Mike Carey’s successor on Tuesday.

While speaking to her plans for the future of the program she has inherited, Plitzuweit also acknowledged the accomplishments and years of work put forth by her predecessor.

“The name Mike Carey is synonymous with West Virginia women’s basketball,” said Plitzuweit. “And for all your years of service, coach, if you’re watching this, I want to say thank you. Thank you for what you have done, and please know that we will do our very best to carry the torch forward. And we are going to do our best to build on the cornerstone that you and all our alumni have laid for us.”

Carey, who announced his retirement on March 16, had been in charge of the WVU women’s basketball program for more than two decades. Over that time, he had amassed 447 wins, and is the program’s winningest head coach.

“I did not really have a chance to ever thank Mike Carey for the job that he did as our head coach for 21 years,” said director of athletics Shane Lyons. “Mike took over this program when it was [in] a very, very low part of its history. He built it into a very competitive national contender, year in and year out.”

The former WVU head coach took over after a successful tenure in charge of the Salem College men’s basketball team.

Carey led the Mountaineers to 13 postseason appearances in total. All but two of West Virginia’s 13 trips to the NCAA Tournament came with the Clarksburg, West Virginia, native at the helm.

“I want to thank Mike for the job that he did, and wish him the best in his retirement,” added Lyons.

WVU’s AD, along with two other members of the West Virginia University athletics staff, conducted a national search that ultimately led them to South Dakota, where Plitzuweit had been coaching for the past six seasons.

After taking to the podium and introducing herself to the crowd that was on-hand, Plitzuweit said thanks to Carey.

“A special thank you to coach Mike Carey and his staff for all of their hard work and their dedication to this program,” she said.

The 2022 recipient of the national Kay Yow Award, Plitzuweit brings with her three assistant coaches from South Dakota, including associate head coach Jason Jeschke.

Plitzuweit was scheduled to meet with the team Tuesday afternoon following her press conference.

A native of West Bend, Wisconsin, Plitzuweit has been coaching since 1995. West Virginia is the fourth different program she has led.