Alek Manoah’s breakout season is over, but it still keeps getting better.

The former Mountaineer pitcher and current Blue Jays ace is a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award. Manoah is guaranteed to be the first former WVU player to finish in the top three in voting for this award, which is given annually to the most outstanding pitcher in the AL.

Manoah sported the third-best ERA in the AL this season (2.24) and also pitched 180 strikeouts. He helped the Blue Jays to an appearance in the AL Wild Card.

While at WVU, Manoah broke the program’s single-season strikeout recorded and guided the Mountaineers to an appearance in the Big 12 championship game and an NCAA Regional. He became a first-round draft pick in June 2019.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards the Cy Young. Votes were cast before the start of the postseason, and the winner will be announced Nov. 16 on MLB Network.