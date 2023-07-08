While the first four months of his season were headlined by disappointing outings and a demotion to the lowest level of the minor leagues, Alek Manoah’s return to the major leagues Friday night was nothing short of encouraging.

In his first appearance on a MLB mound in a month, Manoah pitched six complete innings and recorded a season-high eight strikeouts. He allowed just one run on five hits, and did not issue a walk in the Blue Jays 12-2 win over Detroit.

“I’ve been waiting for this outing for a long time,” Manaoh told reporters after picking up his first win since April. “It feels good. I’m just excited about the strides I’ve made, and look forward to continue to build off of those.”

His start Friday against the Tigers marked the first game he did not issue a free pass in nearly a full calendar year. The last time it happened was on July 23, 2022, when he tallied seven strikeouts against the Boston Red Sox.

The last time Manoah registered at least eight punchies and issued zero walks in a game was on May 27, 2022, a no-decision against the Los Angeles Angels. Friday was the fourth time in his big league career that Manoah recorded at least eight punchouts and no walks on his final stat line. He accomplished the feat twice as a rookie in 2021.

“I thought he was great. [His] command was good in the zone,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters. “[It was} pretty much what we were seeing down in Florida and New Hampshire. I thought his delivery was really good. A couple pitches [were] up, and he was able to fix it, I think, really quickly, which was great.”

Schneider was encouraged by how much Manoah was in the strike zone overall, especially his 19 first-pitch strikes. The former Mountaineer threw 70 percent of his 91 total pitches for strikes. Schneider was also pleased with Manoah’s ability to stay poised and buckle down after giving up a run in the third inning. The Blue Jays skipper further noted the demeanor Toronto has seen in the past from Manoah returned Friday.

“It was typical him,” he added. “So it was really, really nice for him and for the rest of the team to feel that energy that he does bring, and he was backing it up on the mound.”

Manoah was positively animated on the field. He skipped off the mound a few times. Numerous times he jumped into self-talk, outwardly speaking and motioning to himself the mistake he made on any given pitch. Finally, he went right to his catcher Danny Jansen after striking out the side in the sixth inning for arguably his best-feeling fist bump of 2023.

“Being able to finish the game with some good punchies there, and just being able to bring some good energy to the dugout… It means a lot to me just to be able to be back out there with those guys. I missed them a ton. It felt really good,” Manoah said.

The former first-round draft pick stated multiple times after the game that he had become too results-driven in the first part of the season. That became clear to him during his stint in the minor leagues. However, Manoah believes he has moved on from that mentality, and is closer to the mindset that made him a Cy Young Award finalist last season.

Eight strikeouts, zero walks, and just one run allowed are the type of results he and the Blue Jays are looking for. But they are no longer what he is thinking about while on the mound or in the dugout.

Manoah will make his next start for the Blue Jays after the MLB All-Star break. Toronto begins the second half of the regular season with a six-game homestand. Manoah is 12-8 with a 3.37 ERA across 31 career starts at Toronto’s home ballpark. However, both of his wins this season have come on the road.