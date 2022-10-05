Alek Manoah will make his first career postseason appearance on Friday with the Blue Jays.

He will take the bump in game one of the American League wild-card round against the Seattle Mariners. Friday’s first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m.

Manoah finished the regular season with a 16-7 record and a 2.24 through 31 starts. He is at 180 strikeouts on the year, bringing his career total to 307.

His last outing before the postseason was on Sept. 30. He fanned four batters in 6.0 innings of work.

This marks just the second time in six seasons Toronto has made the playoffs.